MSP stops speeders traveling more than 100 mph

CADILLAC — As summer is coming to a close, the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post is still targeting speeders and other safety issues on M-115.
The latest statewide report from the Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) shows a 25% decrease in crashes, however, there has been a 3% increase in fatal crashes, according to the MSP.
During August, troopers from the Cadillac Post conducted 589 traffic stops, wrote 369 speeding citations, wrote 17 other citations, gave 257 verbal warnings, made five methamphetamine arrests, one operating while intoxicated arrest, one concealed weapon arrest, three driving while license suspended arrests and four outstanding warrant arrests. Two of the vehicles stopped for speeding were traveling at speeds more than 100 mph, according to the MSP.
In addition to M-115, troopers from the Cadillac Post also have been patrolling U.S. 131. The MSP said troopers have conducted 10 traffic stops on vehicles traveling more than 100 mph. The highest speed recorded was 120 mph, the MSP said.
In response to frequent complaints about risky driving on portions of M-115, the MSP Cadillac Post said earlier this year it has increased patrols on the road as part of their 2020 traffic initiative to make travel safer for all motorists. The Cadillac Post partnered with the Mount Pleasant Post to conduct traffic enforcement initiatives on M-115 focusing on the areas between M-37 in Wexford County and U.S. 10 in the south (Osceola/Clare-Mount Pleasant Post).
The goal, through increased frequency of patrols and increase in traffic contacts, will be the lowering of observed speeds and reduction of accidents, including those attributed to speed on M-115 between M-37 and U.S. 10. This area represents the highest calls of citizen complaints received from web tips and telephone. The enforcement initiative targets observed high-speed areas, according to the MSP.
Recently, the Mount Pleasant MSP Post also reported it has positively impacted speeds on M-115 with more than 100 speeding citations, more than 350 verbal warnings for traffic violations, 16 citations for other traffic violations, and 26 arrests. While speed, distracted drivers, and crash reductions are the focus of the initiative, there also have been other impacts the program has made on M-115 and U.S. 10 including drug busts.
