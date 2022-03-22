CADILLAC — Here’s a piece of advice from a member of the Michigan State Police: Don’t ask for a break from police if caught speeding more than 100 mph.
On Monday, the Michigan State Police’s Twitter account for the Seventh District tweeted that troopers were aware spring arrived but a traffic stop Sunday on U.S. 131 near mile marker 187 in Wexford County was the result of a vehicle clocked going 133 mph.
Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said he is not certain if the driver, a 33-year-old Cadillac man, gave the trooper an excuse but it wouldn’t matter if he had. He said the vehicle was a newer Ford Explorer with a twin-turbo engine.
“The trooper wrote him a ticket for 133 mph in a 75 mph zone. The driver was assessed four points but the fine for speeding over 31 mph states to call the courts for cost. It will be more than $200.”
Carroll said the four points the driver received for the ticket is equal to driving while impaired and is nearly the highest a person can get for a single ticket. The only ticket that is higher, six points, is negligent homicide or operating while intoxicated causing death.
Carroll also said if a person gets 12 points on their license they are at risk of losing it. He also said he is fairly confident the driver’s insurances rates are about to go up. Carroll looked up how many crashes were recorded in 2021 on the stretch of U.S. 131 between LeRoy and Cadillac, and he said there were 83.
“That is the fastest (speeder) I have heard of lately. In my 26 years, I’ve never clocked anyone going 133 mph,” he said.
