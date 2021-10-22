LEROY — Detectives from the Mount Pleasant Michigan State Police Post will be taking the lead investigative duties related to a hazing/bullying case at Pine River High School.
Sixth District Public Information Officer Spl. Lt. Michelle Robinson said she first wanted to clarify that the Mount Pleasant Post wasn’t taking over the investigation, but rather it was decided collectively by the MSP and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office that the post would take the lead role. She also said she was uncertain if the sheriff’s office would have any level of involvement moving forward, but future investigation into the case would have the MSP as the lead agency.
“There was an investigation by our department and another investigation was brought to our attention. Collectively we determined the MSP would take the lead,” she said.
Last week, Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool confirmed his office had an open investigation into a hazing incident at Pine River High School. Cool said moving forward his office and detectives will not have any involvement at this point with the investigation. He also said any information or evidence his detectives collected has been turned over to the state police.
While she couldn’t confirm anything additional about the particulars of the case, she did say it was still an active investigation and the file had not been forwarded to the Osceola County Prosecutor’s Office for review of potential charges. She also said she didn’t expect any updates of information for at least several more days.
Last week, it was announced the Pine River varsity football team would be canceling the rest of its football season due to confirmation of hazing and bullying within the team.
The Bucks were scheduled to host Houghton Lake last Saturday and then close the regular season on Friday at Chippewa Hills.
Last week, Pine River Area Schools Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said in a press release the initial investigation into allegations of bullying and harassment by student-athletes found more and more evidence of a larger problem.
“As part of an investigation into allegations concerning bullying and harassment, it has become apparent that our current varsity football team has developed a toxic culture that we as a school district cannot accept.
“This investigation has mushroomed into a handful of investigations, all stemming from similar incidents where bullying and harassment have been discovered. While not every player on the varsity football team has actively taken part, many members of the team stood idly by and said nothing while these things occurred, creating a culture of bullying and hazing. This is not okay.”
Lukshaitis continued in the press release by saying that wins and losses on the football field mean little when compared to the integrity of the program and the school district.
“We are canceling football for the remainder of the season because integrity means more to us than winning or losing. Our pride is on the line,” he said. “We cannot allow young men to bully other young men through an abuse of position or power. Hazing and bullying have no place on a football or in a school district.”
