CADILLAC — A trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post was involved in a crash Tuesday in Grand Traverse County.
At 4 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper from the Cadillac Post was involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hammond and Garfield roads in Grand Traverse County. The trooper was responding to a personal injury crash near Chums Corners with his patrol vehicle's emergency lights and sirens activated, according to a press release.
The initial investigation showed the trooper had stopped at a traffic signal and was beginning to edge forward after traffic stopped for him. Another driver, who was unable to see the patrol vehicle due to the stopped traffic, proceeded through the intersection and struck the patrol unit.
Police said the patrol unit sustained heavy damage and the vehicle that struck the patrol vehicle overturned. The trooper was transported to Munson Medical Center as a precaution and the occupants of the other vehicle refused medical treatment at the scene, according to police.
The crash remains under investigation.
