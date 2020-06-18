MSP trooper responds to crashed boat, bees

MESICK — It is not uncommon for police to have interaction with boats when they are on the water, but Tuesday a Michigan State Police trooper had an issue with a boat on dry land.
At roughly 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper was dispatched to downtown Mesick for a report of a boat and building property damage crash, according to Michigan State Police Sgt. Eric Sumpter.
A 21-year-old Mesick man was pulling the boat and trailer heading east on Mesick Avenue near South Alvin Street when the trailer became unhitched, Sumpter said. After it became unhitched, he said it left the road to the right and caused damage to a window of a nearby building. No injuries, however, were reported.
The driver also was cited for an unsecured load, according to Sumpter.
While the trooper responded to the crash, Sumpter said on his way to Mesick he found another unusual incident.
Roughly around the same time as the crash in downtown Mesick, Sumpter said a pallet of bees fell off a truck on M-37 near 16 Road. Sumpter said the company that was hauling the bees was contacted and the truck came back and removed the pallet and the bees to the best of their ability. He also said there was some beeswax that had to be removed off the road.
"That doesn't happen very often, things like that," Sumpter said.
