MSP: Two people killed in fatal one-vehicle crash

CADILLAC — Two people were killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in Wexford County's Antioch Township, according to the Michigan State Police.
At 7:58 p.m. Tuesday, troopers from the Cadillac MSP Post responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on M-115 near South 19 1/2 Road in Antioch Township that resulted in the deaths of two passengers in the vehicle from Cadillac. Police said the initial investigation indicated the vehicle, a 2012 Chevrolet Impala was traveling northwest on M-115 when it entered the shoulder area sideways becoming airborne, rolling over and simultaneously striking a tree before coming to rest. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The passenger was wearing a seatbelt, but both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Troopers were assisted at the scene by Springville Township Fire Department, Mesick Rescue Squad, and Buckley Fire Department.
More information will be shared about this crash as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.