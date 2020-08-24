MARION — On Monday morning, police provided updated information on the number of people who were hurt in a crash Saturday at the Countryboyz mud bog.
According to a press release issued by the Michigan State Police Sixth District, two people were airlifted and seven others were transported to the hospital via ambulance after the crash.
Initial reports indicated that the crash involving a platform buggy. Platform buggies have seating on top for occupants. The press release issued Monday described the vehicle as a "large modified party bus."
The press release also states that the bus rolled over and that alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.
The incident remains under investigation at this time.
Keep reading the Cadillac News for additional details on the incident as they become available.
In addition to MSP, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office and personnel from the Department of Natural Resources assisted at the scene.
