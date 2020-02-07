CADILLAC — 84 miles per hour; 79 miles per hour; 78 miles per hour: even on the freeway these speeds would be pushing it; on a 55-mph speed limit road like M-115, they pose an extreme danger to the public.
In response to frequent complaints about risky driving on portions of M-115, The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post has increased patrols on the road as part of their 2020 traffic initiative to make travel safer for all motorists.
According to a press release, the MSP Cadillac Post partnered with MSP Mount Pleasant Post to conduct traffic enforcement initiatives on M-115 focusing on the areas between M-37 in Wexford County and U.S. 10 in the south (Osceola/Clare-Mount Pleasant Post).
The goal, through increased frequency of patrols and increase in traffic contacts, will be the lowering of observed speeds and reduction of accidents, including those attributed to speed on M-115 between M-37 and U.S. 10. This area represents the highest calls of citizen complaints received from web tips and telephone, according to the press release. The enforcement initiative targets observed high-speed areas.
During the month of January, troopers from the MSP Cadillac Post conducted 180 traffic stops, wrote 92 speeding citations, wrote 16 other citations, made three misdemeanor traffic arrests and one fugitive arrest. Troopers also responded to one serious personal injury crash on M-115 involving a semi and pickup truck.
“We’re not trying to trap people,‘ said Lt. Derrick Carroll, MSP Seventh District public information officer. “We want to slow people down. This is meant to change driving behavior.‘
The stepped-up enforcement will remain in place for the rest of 2020. Carroll said it’s too early to tell at this point if their efforts are having any effect on the speed people drive on M-115 or the number of complaints the MSP receives.
Troopers want to remind everyone when you see a first responder with their emergency lights activated Michigan’s Move Over Law requires motorists to slow down and move over.
