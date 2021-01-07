MSP waiting on evidence in accusation against Cadillac Police

CADILLAC — How much of an alleged victim’s medical records do police need?
That question is at the heart of an ongoing investigation into whether Cadillac police committed a crime when two officers tackled a teenager.
It’s been nine months since the incident resulted in the teenager on the ground and screaming.
On March 30, officers who were responding to a domestic violence call told the teenager to stop but he kept walking. The officers tackled the teenager, who began screaming in apparent pain, according to body camera footage.
When the teenager’s father later showed up, he questioned whether the teen’s injury was on his “bad leg.‘
The teenager’s family contends that officers used excessive force and have asked for the incident to be investigated not just as a matter of whether the officers broke department policy, but as a crime.
Michigan State Police took up the matter, and in July told the Cadillac News that the investigation was nearing its conclusion.
But it’s still not done.
Shortly before Christmas, Lt. Derrick Carroll, the public information officer for Michigan State Police’s seventh district, checked in with the detective in charge of the investigation.
Carroll told the Cadillac News this week that MSP has had trouble getting the requested reports.
“The attorney’s not providing the information we’re asking for,‘ Carroll relayed to the newspaper.
The records provided by the family lawyer have been “partial,‘ Lt. Carroll said.
Ravi Gurumurthy is one of the family’s lawyers.
He told the Cadillac News that MSP doesn’t need the teenager’s whole medical history.
Gurumurthy says the teenager never had an injury to the leg or hip before.
The accusation against Cadillac Police became public as national protests against police brutality broke out following the death of George Floyd.
Gurumurthy characterized the lagging investigation as a matter of systemic injustice and contrasted the investigation into police actions with domestic incidents where someone can be arrested in hours or days.
“It's a sham of a system, you know. This is exactly the systemic nonsense we deal with,‘ Gurumurthy said.
MSP may need to get a search warrant for the records, Carroll said. The detective in charge of the investigation is also waiting to do one more interview, Carroll said.
Once the investigation is complete, the file will be sent to the Michigan Attorney General’s office for review, where lawyers there will decide whether to prosecute the Cadillac police officers.
The city police department’s internal investigation was halted pending the results of the MSP investigation.
The Cubitt family has also filed a civil suit against the city police.
On Dec. 28, it was announced that downstate personal injury and civil rights attorney A. Vince Colella would be co-counsel on the case alongside Richard Cummins of the Neumann Law Group, which has a Traverse City office as well as east and west coast offices.
Colella “has pursued high profile wrongful death suits against police departments in Dearborn, Detroit, and St. Clair Shores, Michigan in addition to Houston, Texas,‘ according to a news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.