The Michigan State Police recently issued a warning about a scam that has been reported in West Michigan.
According to an MSP press release, scammers are calling citizens stating that they are with the Michigan State Police and giving various reasons, such as they missed a court date and there is a warrant for their arrest, and they need to send money.
The Michigan State Police will never call and solicit money. If you receive these calls, never give your personal or banking information, and hang up.
LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer again vetoed election bills Friday, blocking proposals to accelerate the state’s review of ballot initiatives and to change the process for canceling the registrations of dead voters.
The Democrat said the legislation would “divert key resources away from ensuring that every qualified Michigan resident can cast a secure ballot in our elections.” It was the second time in two weeks that she vetoed election measures.
She will soon nix more controversial Republican-sponsored legislation that would toughen voter ID requirements and ban the secretary of state and local clerks from mailing unsolicited absentee ballot applications.
One bill vetoed Friday would have required the state elections board to canvass signatures for an initiative petition within 100 days of the filing. It currently must make a determination no more than 100 days before the election in which the proposal would appear on the ballot.
The legislation was introduced after Unlock Michigan, a GOP-affiliated group that wiped from the books a law the governor used to issue COVID-19 orders, complained the signature review took too long. State officials have said they were busy preparing for the presidential election and doing postelection audits.
DETROIT (TNS) — The Michigan health department reported on Friday 8,297 new COVID-19 cases and 104 deaths over a two-day period, averaging 4,149 new cases a day.
This brings the state to a total of 1,081,525 confirmed cases and 21,563 deaths since last March.
Of the 104 deaths, 58 were identified during a vital records review, which the department conducts three times a week.
The state has a case fatality rate of 2.0%.
Of 41,760 COVID-19 tests conducted Thursday, 4,702 were positive for a test positivity rate of about 11.26%.
Michigan reports 136,498 probable COVID-19 cases and 1,405 probable deaths.
The probable cases combined with confirmed cases make up a total of 1,209,726 cases and 22,864 deaths.
