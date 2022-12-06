MSP’s TC Post reopening, Cadillac Post to once again service Missaukee County

CADILLAC — After the first of the year, some changes will be made to how the Michigan State Police serves the people of Northern Michigan and Wexford and Missaukee counties.
Recently, the MSP announced in the coming weeks a full-service post in Traverse City that will service Benzie, Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties, will open. The post will be located at 218 W. Fourteenth St., the location of the current Traverse City Detachment, which is a state-owned building.
Since October 2011, the MSP facility in Traverse City has operated as a detachment of the Cadillac Post, which meant that some troopers started and ended their shifts at the building and used the facility to accomplish administrative tasks and meet with the public by appointment, but the lobby was not open and staffed. The facility is centrally located in the new post area and easily accessible to members of the community.
MSP Seventh District spokesperson Lt. Derrick Carroll said while the Traverse City Post will change the makeup of the Cadillac Post, which now will include Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford counties, there will be no impact on the Cadillac Post or how it operates.
“Currently, the Cadillac Post covers a five-county region. We did a population assessment, and as it stands now, it serves 193,498 people covering 5,849 square miles,” he said.
By bringing it down from five counties to three counties, Carroll said it cuts the population served by half as well as the area of coverage. While there will be fewer troopers who operate out of the Cadillac Post, Carroll said the number of troopers at the post will correspond with the area they are serving. That means there will be a full complement of troopers for the region they service, Carroll said.
“We wouldn’t be doing this if it would impact another area. This will be good for both communities,” he said.
Following the establishment of this new post, the Cadillac Post area will encompass the three aforementioned counties, while the Houghton Lake Post area will include Roscommon, Crawford and Kalkaska counties. The Traverse City post commander will be 1st Lt. Stephen Porter, who most recently served as a detective sergeant at the Houghton Lake Post.
Porter enlisted with the department in 2000, graduating as a member of the 119th Trooper Recruit School. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University. During his 22-year career, he has served at the former Kalkaska Post and Houghton Lake Post. The Traverse City Post will open to the public on Jan. 9.
