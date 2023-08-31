LAKE CITY — Leaders from Michigan State University’s agriculture department visited the Lake City Research Center recently to answer questions from local farmers.
Interim Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at MSU Thomas Jeitschko, MSU College of Agriculture and Natural Resources (CANR) Dean Kelly Millenbah, AgBioResearch Director George Smith and MSU Extension Director Quentin Tyler each answered questions about the school’s research initiatives, agricultural issues and questions surrounding academics.
One issue discussed at the event was finding resources through MSU to help answer questions or assist with different needs. A few attendees said they have struggled to find someone to contact for information.
Tyler said they’ve hired over 200 new people at MSU Extension and are looking to reengage with the community
“We’re teaching people, you just don’t sit in your office and wait for people to come to you,” he said. “You gotta get out there and meet people. It’s about communication. It’s about serving a need no matter what they are.”
Another discussion topic was the new agricultural infrastructure being developed at MSU.
Smith said the university received $53 million from the state to build new greenhouses and a new dairy facility on campus. He said their current facilities are aging and require improvements.
For the greenhouses, Smith said they are looking to use $23 million to upgrade between 50 and 60% of them.
He said the university uses its greenhouses to breed different varieties of crops to find ones that can grow in places like Missaukee County and have desirable properties such as disease resistance and nutritive quality.
The greenhouses are also places where researchers can work on weed control and pest management, Smith said.
“We’ve got more work to do,” he said. “We’re not going to stop in improving over 50%, but it’s a tremendous start and will allow us to better meet the needs of agriculture in this state in the short term and in the long term.”
About $30 million will go toward building a new dairy facility. Smith said their current facility doesn’t reflect a modern dairy operation and requires an upgrade.
The new facility will help MSU teach students looking to earn degrees in departments such as animal science, biosystems, agriculture and engineering.
“It will be transformational for our teaching programs to get more students interested in careers in agriculture,” he said.
This also addresses another concern brought up by attendees at the research center. One farmer talked about the struggles he and many others face when trying to find a livestock veterinarian for their animals.
Smith said the university’s goal with the new dairy facility is to expose students to different careers and give them a positive experience that might encourage them to pursue one.
On the research side, he said the new dairy facility will dramatically increase the university’s capacity to do research, going from 200 cows to 600 or more. Smith said they are already looking at things like nutrition, genetics and animal health.
Environmental sustainability issues were also touched on during the discussion between stakeholders and MSU leadership.
Smith said one thing they’re looking at is how to get economic value out of cow manure by converting it into methane. This methane can then be converted to renewable natural gas.
MSU also wants to help farmers reduce their environmental impact. With any approach they take, Smith said the goal is to provide farmers another source of revenue.
After the question and answer session, attendees had the opportunity to go on a pasture walk at the research center.
MSU Animal Science Professor, Director of MSU’s Center for Regenerative Agriculture and the Charles Stewart Mott Distinguished Professor of Sustainable Agriculture Jason Rowntree spoke on his research going on at the center during the walk.
Rowntree is studying the impact those cattle are having on soil health and how improved grazing management can benefit the environment and farmers. His research project has sites in Michigan, Colorado, Wyoming, Texas and Oklahoma.
At the Lake City Research Center, instrumentation has been set up around the center’s farm to monitor energy flow, carbon dioxide, water cycling and biodiversity throughout the farm.
Rowntree said they also implemented management techniques for cow grazing on the sites. He said one group is using the standard approach, which allows the cows to continuously graze. The other group is using an adaptive approach, which limits how long the cows can graze and allows for longer plant recovery time.
The project is currently in year two of five. While the results at preliminary, he said his team has found a significant amount of carbon being absorbed at the sites. His team will now try to find out how this uptake can offset potential emissions.
