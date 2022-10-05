MSU Extension celebrates National 4-H Week

CADILLAC — The week of Oct. 3 is National 4-H Week, and local branches of Michigan State University Extension are taking the opportunity to remind the community of all its programs have to offer.
A new 4-H season started Sept. 1, and area youths will have the opportunity to enroll in the clubs of their choice ahead of next year’s spring and summer activities. Wexford County 4-H Program Coordinator Kate King said programs like the archery club, small animal club and agricultural education courses help kids and teens build self confidence and form meaningful connections.
Wexford County’s 4-H has been operational for almost 120 years, and began as a way to educate local farmers through their children. King said the foal was to present research and assistance from MSU through youth programs.
Perhaps one of the most well-known 4-H programs are its various animal clubs. During the colder seasons, club members will learn the ins and outs of caring for and raising both large and small animals. Participants who choose not to raise an animal typically work on some kind of market project through the club, like producing canned items.
“So those projects are teaching the kids everything that goes into the food that we eat and what it takes,” King said. “And what the entrepreneurship side of it looks like, managing their costs and knowing how much money they’ve invested into their project, and then they look at the returns from when they sell their project.”
The skills kids learn through 4-H can be taken back home and utilized by the whole family. But King said they also set club members up for the future by showing them how hobbies and ambition can benefit their lives.
Although 4-H has always had strong ties to rural communities, due to its agricultural roots, it’s available to any kid who’s interested in getting involved. King said there’s currently no cost to enroll in 4-H programming, and participants can now begin enrollment at 5 years old starting Jan. 1.
As participants age, King said they’re able to grow with 4-H. There are a wide variety of programs suited for both kids and teens, but even when they’ve aged out of 4-H, they can take advantage of the many Extension-run programs designed for adults.
Extension services offered in Wexford and Osceola counties are made possible through millage funding, which King said is a testament to the community’s support for Extension and 4-H.
“That allows us to support the staff that are in those offices and run our programs to the best of our ability,” she said. “If we don’t have the funding to provide the county support, then you’re losing a community resource.”
Wexford County’s Extension office does not have any specific activities planned this year to commemorate National 4-H Week, but King it’s something staff is looking into providing next year. In the meantime, she said the week is a great opportunity for families to check out what 4-H programming is available in their area.
