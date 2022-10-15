MSU Extension hosts ballot question forum

This November there are many positions voters will elect people to fill at the state and local levels, but three proposals also are aiming to amend the Michigan Constitution this Election Day.
Michigan State University Extension is hosting a forum on Oct. 19 via Zoom. The forum is scheduled to start at noon. To register, interested people should go to events.anr.mus.edu/ballot22. Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 18.
The three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot include Prop 22-1: Limit Reform and Financial Disclosure, Prop 22-2: Promote the Vote 2022 and Prop 22-3: Reproductive Freedom for All. MSUE Government and Community Vitality State Specialist Eric Walcott said the goal of the upcoming forum is to help people make informed choices so that when they fill out their ballots they have a clear understanding of the proposals.
He said the goal is to have them feel confident in the choice they make when they vote.
“We provide researched, evidence-based summaries and analysis of the ballot proposals and those involved in our programs represent experts on the subject who are able to provide informational, non-partisan summaries of what’s on the ballot,” he said.
Walcott said the program is for anyone who is of legal voting age, but in the past, there have been school classes participation and people of all ages from across the state. He said MSUE has a long history of educating voters on these statewide ballot issues and he has personally been involved with this type of work since he started with MUSE in 2016.
“Part of MSU Extension’s mission is to help provide Michigan residents with the information they need to support thriving communities, and having the information to make informed votes is part of that,” he said.
Proposal 22-1 would change Michigan’s legislative term limits for the first time since they were approved by voters in 1992. The 1992 amendment, limits state representatives to a maximum of three two-year terms, for a total of six years. It limits state senators to two four-year terms for a total of eight years. The current overall limit is 14 years in the state legislature.
The proposed amendment also would reduce the total years allowed from 14 to 12 but would remove the chamber-specific restrictions so that a person could either serve all 12 years in one chamber or split the 12 years between the chambers.
The proposal’s financial disclosure requirement for elected officials would be new to Michigan. Currently, the “Standing Rules of the Michigan House of Representatives” state that a representative may abstain from a vote because of a conflict of interest, but no law requires them to do so, and there is no oversight or enforcement of the rule.
Michigan Senate rules require senators to abstain in the event of a conflict, but the requirement is rarely enforced.
Prop 22-2 would amend Article II of the Michigan Constitution, which governs Michigan elections. The proposal would create some new legal rights and protections for Michigan voters and would enshrine some protections in the constitution that are currently found in state statutes. The proposal addresses deadlines for receiving military and overseas ballots, voter identification, absentee voting, absentee ballot drop boxes, early voting, and election audits and certification.
If approved, Proposal 22-3 would protect the right to abortion and to make several other decisions related to reproductive health and pregnancy. Abortion in Michigan is currently legal up to the point of fetal viability, which would not change under Proposal 22-3. The proposal’s most significant change would be that, as an amendment to the state constitution, it would prevent the state legislature from further restricting access to abortion before fetal viability.
If the amendment is rejected, the fate of abortion in Michigan would be left to pending legal decisions about the 1931 abortion law, and to future state legislatures, which could pass laws to make abortion either more accessible or more restricted.
“The summaries that we write are an opportunity to find out more information about the proposals, think about how they may impact our state, and compare Michigan to other states on similar issues,” he said. “The forums provide a chance to hear from experts and also to ask any remaining questions that Michigan residents may have.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.