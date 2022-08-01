MSU Extension, local health department partner to offer online nutrition class

CADILLAC — Residents of Wexford, Missaukee, Manistee, Kalkaska and Crawford counties can enhance their health and nutrition literacy with a free online course called My Way to Wellness.
The course is being offered through Michigan State University Extension and District Health Department No. 10 as a continuation of their Prescription for Health Program. After receiving a grant from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund, the two institutions paired up to find new ways to improve food access for the residents in their counties of coverage.
MSU Extension began offering a series of online courses geared toward providing adults who have, or are at risk for, chronic diseases with information on how they can support a health lifestyle. Completion of these courses also gave participants a chance to earn up to $100 in vouchers for any Family Fare Supermarket location across the state.
As its grant funding comes to a close, Prescription for Health is wrapping up with My Way to Wellness, a self-paced program that can be completed online.
Community Nutrition Instructor Lanae Bump with the Kalkaska Extension office said her primary role with the program is working specifically with members of the community beneath a certain poverty line. She said My Way to Wellness will give participants advice on which foods and physical activities can help them to better manage or prevent a chronic disease.
“So it’s all about health and wellness,” she said. “And this partnership started as a way to not only give education to those people, like extension always does, but also give ... them money to spend on those produce items that we’re encouraging them to be consuming.”
Family Fare vouchers awarded through the class can be used to purchase any fresh, dried, frozen or canned produce.
Prescription for Health’s counties of coverage are located in Michigan’s northwest region, which is mostly made up of rural communities. Bump said food access and affordability are often a struggle in these communities, so the program is well suited to their needs. Moving forward, Bump said Extension is hoping to get gas card money to also eliminate the issue of travel for rural residents.
“We know it’s not just the issue of, they need the education on what to eat,” Bump said. “A lot of times, it’s much more about having the time to get to the grocery store or affording the gas to go there.”
In terms of the program’s success rate, Bump said the feedback has been really positive, and she’s seen a lot of growth in attendance. At the start of the program, classes averaged about 20 participants, but My Way to Wellness has about 168 participants so far.
Once someone registers for the class, they’ll have six week to complete 10 lessons. Bump said some people do it all in one sitting, but they’ve spread out the time frame to account for people with more complicated schedules.
Course content will touch on topics like how to build a healthy plate, portion size, meeting physical activity means and how to use food to fuel the body.
DHD No. 10 Public Health Educator and Prescription for Health Coordinator Holly Joseph said that health and nutrition are topics that can sometimes be overwhelming. When the department partnered with Extension to produce Prescription for Health programming, she said their goal was to make it as easy to follow and accessible as possible.
Even when the education is there, implementing those health habits into a daily routine can be stressful. One recommendation Joseph often gives is to add something before taking something else away. For example, if someone drinks a lot of pop, Joseph said they should start drinking more water before removing pop altogether.
“Yes, it would be great to not drink soda, but can you add something good before you start taking something away from yourself?” she said. “Because then, I think it just goes back to, ‘Well now, I don’t have any of my favorite things,’ so I think people do stuff too fast sometimes.”
Although grant funding for Prescription for Health ends in a few months, Joseph said Extension is already prepping a series of courses for the fall to continue encouraging people to have healthier lifestyles. She said DHD No. 10 is consistently writing grants and promoting health and nutrition programming through their website and social media.
Registration for My Way to Wellness ends at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 1. A link to the course can be found on the MSU Extension website.
