LAKE CITY — MSU Extension will be offering a webinar on the invasive species, the gypsy moth.
Gypsy moths were imported into North America in the mid1800s in a failed attempt to produce silk. They have since naturalized to the climate and over the last 150 years have spread across the northeastern United States and Canada. Gypsy moths have been found in Michigan since the 1980s.
Efforts to control and suppress gypsy moths have been underway in Macomb County since 1992 and over 30 years in Michigan and the U.S.
After a 10-year hiatus, this pest returned in 2019 with significant acreage infested throughout the state.
This invasive species can cause tree decline and death, loss of property value, and can be a nuisance for homeowners and residents. Fall surveys found both an increase in community infestations and a number of spray blocks and acres qualifying for the program.
To get more information out about the gypsy moth and management strategies, MSU Extension is offering a free webinar entitled "Gypsy Moth in Your Neighborhood." The webinar via zoom will be held on Tuesday, February 23 from 1 to 2 p.m. The program is open to everyone but pre-registration is required and can be done at: https://events.anr.msu.edu/gypsymoth2021/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.