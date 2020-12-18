Michigan State University Extension is offering a free online seminar on food safety.
The final seminar in the holiday food safety series will be Food Safe and Ready for Emergencies at noon on Friday, Dec. 18. This seminar will focus on tips and tricks to preparing your vehicle for disasters or emergencies during the holiday season. Participants are encouraged to ask questions during the question and answer portion of the webinar.
All Zoom information can be found at https://events.anr.msu.edu.
