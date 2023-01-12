CADILLAC — A new program announced recently by Michigan State University Extension proves that learning to make healthy food choices can be a profitable activity.
The My Way to Wellness program is a free online course where participants can earn up to $100 in vouchers to purchase fruits and vegetables at any Family Fare in Michigan.
The self-paced program will be ongoing from Feb. 6 to March 17, and will include 10 different lessons centered around making healthy food choices, physical activity, goal setting, food safety, reading a food label and more.
The program will be available for individuals age 18 and over living in Crawford, Kalkaska, Manistee, Mecosta, Missaukee or Wexford counties who are eligible for supplemental food assistance.
It is self-paced, so you can take it any time that works for you, from anywhere. The course has interactive activities and knowledge checkpoints to aid in learning. Each lesson is about 30 minutes in length.
To earn the vouchers, participants must attend six classes and complete pre- and post-class surveys. Participants are unable to earn vouchers more than once.
Another option for participating in the program is by going to in-person classes, which will be held at the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library every Wednesday from Feb. 1 to March 22 from 5 to 6 p.m.
To register, go to https://events.anr.msu.edu/Rx4HealthMunsonDHD10/ or scan the QR code attached to this story.
The program was created through a partnership between MSU Extension, Munson Healthcare and District Health Department No. 10.
