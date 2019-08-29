MSU hires specialist to help farmers in area deal with stress

CADILLAC — Farmers have to deal with numerous factors beyond their control.
Crazy weather, unpredictable commodity prices, harmful insects ... the list goes on and it seems to be getting longer every day.
“There were numerous uncontrollable factors that contributed to farm stressors for Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake County farmers this year,‘ said Paul Gross, MSU Extension educator.
“The cold winter and ice sheeting caused extensive winter kill of the alfalfa crop across these counties. In some cases, farms lost over 50% of their alfalfa crop, which is key forage for dairy and livestock herds. This was followed by an excessively wet spring and flooding, causing delayed planting of spring crops, including reseeding the winter-killed alfalfa fields. Add in two years of low milk prices, higher commodity and forage prices. These are all uncontrollable factors that have caused stress in the lives of farmers and farm families.‘
Cheryl Eschbach, director of the Health and Nutrition Institute of MSU Extension, said they have been working on developing educational curricula in response to mental distress and reports of increased suicide among Michigan farmers for several years.
The initial program, Communicating with Farmers under Stress, had a target audience of professionals who work with farmers and farm families, such as credit services personnel, industry or commodity professionals, and farm inspectors. Over 1,400 professionals attended this workshop since 2016. The goal of this workshop was to raise awareness of farm stress issues with those working in agribusiness.
In 2018, MSU Extension created an additional curriculum directly for farmers and farm families, called Weathering the Storm in Agriculture: How to Cultivate a Productive Mindset. Approximately 475 farmers or members of rural farm families have attended these workshops in Michigan. This was developed out a need to directly reach those most affected.
Topics of the MSU Extension farm stress management workshops include unique stressors to farmers, an overview of agricultural market trends, identifying and managing stress in ourselves and others, communicating with farmers who may be struggling with high levels of stress, recognizing signs and causes of stress, knowing impacts of stress on the body, effective coping strategies, and how to access suicide prevention resources.
MSU Extension District 6 Coordinator Shari Spoelman said mitigating the effect that stress has on farmers has become an issue that must be addressed in Northern Michigan.
“People are really starting to pay attention to it,‘ Spoelman said. “They understand it’s a real concern.‘
Recognizing the toll stressors were taking on Michigan farmers in this region, MSU Extension recently hired a specialist to provide awareness, education, tools, and resources to the farming community related to behavioral health.
MSU Extension’s newest hire, Eric Karbowski, will be available as a resource for farmers throughout the area.
Karbowski is a Central Michigan University graduate and three-year letter winner for the football program with a bachelor’s degree in science and education and a master’s degree of arts in administration.
He was the executive director for the Missaukee County Commission on Aging. Prior to that, he supervised a program in the public mental health system for 10 years and also worked for Goodwill and Michigan Works!, where he provided vocational rehabilitation, education and training services to individuals.
Karbowski can be reached at karbows8@msu.edu or by phone at (989) 317-4079.
