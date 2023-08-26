LAKE CITY — Leaders from Michigan State University (MSU) College of Agriculture and Natural Resources (CANR) are hosting a question-and-answer section at the Lake City Research Center on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
The event will begin at 3 p.m., followed by a cookout at 5 p.m. Those interested must pre register for the event online by Sunday, Aug. 27, at https://events.anr.msu.edu/event.cfm?eventID=EFC81805E3117DE16A42CB955D800793FC8E60E519F7415493634F62A40B269B.
The event is free and open to the general public.
“It’s an opportunity to learn about the research and extension education that takes place at the Lake City Experiment Station, and additionally through the College of Ag. statewide,” Director of Government and Stakeholder Relations for MSU CANR Patrick Cudney said.
After brief introductions and updates from each of the panel members, Cudney said they will have a question-and-answer section to address local issues involving natural resources, agriculture and related topics.
Questions can also be submitted online during pre-registration.
This panel will include Interim Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at Michigan State University Thomas Jeitschko, CANR Dean Kelly Millenbah, AgBioResearch Director George Smith and MSU Extension Director Quentin Tyler.
The cookout will follow the open dialogue. Cudney said MSU Animal Science Professor, Director of MSU’s Center for Regenerative Agriculture and the Charles Stewart Mott Distinguished Professor of Sustainable Agriculture Jason Rowntree will be available to speak about his research taking place at the research center.
Rowntree’s research focuses on identifying metrics and management practices that reflect ecological improvements in grazing land systems. Cudney said Rowntree will also be doing pasture walks around the research center.
By attending the event, Cudney said people will gain a deeper understanding of the role MSU plays in Michigan communities, why they do what they do and the impact the research in Lake City has on agriculture and associated industries.
“It’s a chance to make leadership at MSU available to Michigan’s communities and dialogue with them about the important work that’s going on,” Cudney said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.