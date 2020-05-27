CADILLAC — As summer gradually creeps into Northern Michigan, so too does a motley assortment of six- and eight-legged pests.
Michigan State University insect diagnostician Howard Russell said this spring is shaping up to be a "bumper year" for mosquitos.
"It's going to be a pretty good year," Russell said. "Or bad year, depending on your point of view."
Russell said mosquitos are prevalent in the Great Lakes region every year, so the difference in mosquitos this spring compared to any other spring won't be dramatically noticeable but there likely will be more of the insects around.
Since mosquitos have two different hatches during the year — one in the spring and the other in the summer — Russell said it's hard to predict what their population levels will be later on; that will depend primarily on how often it rains in the summer months.
Lawn torches that manufacturers claim ward off mosquitos haven't been shown to be very effective, Russell said. One of the few reliable ways to get rid of them is to spray mosquito killing chemicals around the exterior of the home.
As far as ticks are concerned, Russell said he's already found one on his dog after a trip outside.
"I would expect there to be as many ticks around this year as any other year," Russell said.
From May until around the end of June, Russell said dog ticks are most common, followed by deer ticks from the end of June through August.
Deer ticks, known to carry the bacteria that causes Lyme disease in humans, are more prevalent in the coastal areas of the west part of the state but that doesn't mean you won't come across them in Northern Michigan, Russell said.
Ticks prefer shaded areas with lots of foliage as opposed to wide open spaces and manicured lawns, Russell said. He suggests parents always check their kids (and themselves) for ticks after being outside. Look near the hairline, behind the ears and around arm pits — areas they seem to gravitate toward.
Ants are another pesky bug that somehow find their way into many households, feeding on crumbs and raiding sinks and bathtubs for water droplets to bring back to their colonies.
For the most part, Russell suggests leaving ants outside the home to their business, as it is incredibly hard to eliminate a colony, which often is comprised of thousands of ants and can extend several feet underground.
Russell said a lot of people start seeing ants inside their homes in the spring; this is because after months of hibernation, they wake up and immediately wander inside warm homes in search of food.
He said as outside conditions warm up, ants often leave homes for better feeding opportunities in the wild.
Some ants, however, can make their colonies inside homes, burrowing tunnels in wood framing. An indication of this is seeing ants in the home during the dead of winter, when most colonies are fast asleep.
A quick way to determine if you may have a colony in your home is to identify the ant and determine if it’s a species that nests in homes, such as carpenter ants. In most cases, Russell said even if ants are in a home, they won't do much damage. They're not like termites, which feed on wood.
Ant poisons strategically placed around the home sometimes are effective in killing off the colony (especially if placed by a professional exterminator) but Russell said the only sure way to get rid of ants is to actually find their nest and spray it with an aerosol ant killer.
While Michigan has its fair share of annoying bugs, at least we don't yet have to the contend with 2-inch Asian giant hornets — also known as "murder hornets."
In fact, Russell said Michigan doesn't have any indigenous hornet species; most insects that people label as "hornets" — including the misleadingly named "bald faced hornet" — actually are species of wasps.
Wasps generally are smaller than hornets and can nest in the ground, in trees and in the nooks and crannies of homes, garages and sheds.
Russell said some people think heavy spring rains, which we've experienced recently, have the effect of reducing wasp numbers, since ground nests get flooded, although there isn't much evidence to support this belief.
Throughout most of the summer, Russell said wasps are fairly easy going around humans, who they won't bother unless provoked.
Around the middle of August, however, wasps become more territorial and intolerant of human activities. An explanation for the sudden shift in behavior is that around August, the queen for next year is being raised and wasps grow especially protective of the nest.
"I hear all the time from people who say they were able to mow the grass (around wasp nests) all summer but in the middle of August, they get stung," Russell said.
Eliminating ground-dwelling wasps is relatively straightforward so long as you can find the nest. Once located, it's as easy as dumping insecticides into the hole.
Eliminating an elevated nest is more complicated and hazardous, Russell said. Someone without the proper training or equipment could easily hurt themselves by falling off a ladder after being stung by wasps defending their nest. Professionals have specialized equipment and suits that allow them to more easily and effectively kill the insects.
As far as "murder hornets" are concerned, Russell said it remains to be seen if they will be able to establish any sort of durable population here in the U.S.
He said it's also questionable if the insects will be able tolerate colder temperatures, although Russell noted that Michigan is within the zone of possible giant hornet habitat, according to the USDA plant zone map.
One of the factors that may determine where giant hornets decide to take up residence in the U.S. is the presence of honeybees, which they kill and bring back to the nest to feed to their young, Russell said.
"It's hard to say how well they'd do here," Russell said. "But no matter what, it would be awhile before they got to Michigan."
Researchers currently are performing surveys in Washington and British Columbia, where evidence of the hornets has been found, to learn more about how widespread they are in the U.S.
People with questions about pesky insects or arachnids can call Russell at (517) 353-9386 or email him a picture of the bug in question at bugman@msu.edu.
