For young adults, the first taste of freedom can be an exhilarating experience.
They may be ready to leave for college, to be out on their own or maybe they are in their final year of high school. While life during these times is exciting, it also is a time of adjustments and questions. Are you prepared to do adult tasks? Do they have the skills to be successful?
These types of questions are the reason Michigan State University Extension started offering its free Adulting 101 programs to help teenagers and young adults demystify the obscure and sometimes difficult reality of being an adult.
From 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, the MSUE and educator Beth Martinez will be having a virtual event via Zoom called “Make a Spending Plan Work for You.” The hour-long event will discuss the benefits of having a spending plan, identify the difference between needs and wants and highlight the importance of an emergency fund.
Being an adult is so much fun.
Martinez said the topic of spending usually is a popular subject when MSUE does a series of programs and/or seminars. While questions like where your money is going, are you planning or are you just hoping everything works out are likely not on the forefront of children or teenagers, Martinez said it is something all adults need to consider.
The point of the upcoming program is to get attendees thinking about their spending habits. It also is to help them determine if getting that coffee every morning or going out to eat multiple times a week is a need or a want. They also will find out if they are a spender or a saver.
“I would say half of the people who come to the classes don’t track their spending at all. They keep it in their heads,” she said. “We are an instant gratification society and the pandemic didn’t help that. We only think about right now and not months down the road.”
Ways people can help to keep their spending in check is by doing little but deliberate things. Eventually, they add up and goals can be met. Make a grocery list, know how much money is in your pocket at the start of the week and the week’s end, and see how much is left. Do you know what you spent it on?
List all your bills and prioritize them. Make sure you are paying for your housing expenses, transportation and food. Only after all those things are paid for and money is left over can it be considered fun money.
“You can teach yourself, but many don’t want to do it. A one and done is a budget but continued work is a spending plan,” she said.
The spending plan program is the third in a series of four that begins on Oct. 3. The first program will be “Changing the World with just 1 Vote,” followed by “Choose Your Future” on Oct. 10, “Make a Spending Plan Work for You” on Oct. 17 and ending with “Avoiding Money Mishaps” on Oct. 24.
Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 23 and when registered a Zoom link will be shared one week prior to the first class. For more information, contact Martinez at Mart1751@msu.edu.
