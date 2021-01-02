CADILLAC — Those who drive down Chestnut Street on a regular basis may have wondered what happened to the "ice tree."
In January, the ice tree that city crews have been building at the Chris Blackburn Memorial Skatepark since 2015 toppled over as a result of heavy, uneven ice buildup and gusty winds.
To create the tree, workers hoist water nozzles high above the ground on a pole and when temperatures are cold enough, they turn on the water, which sprinkles down through a wire wrapping around the pole and freezes to form the shape of a tree.
This winter, Cadillac Director of Utilities Jeffrey Dietlin said they decided to relocate the ice tree to an empty parking lot adjacent to the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library.
Dietlin said the new location is easier to access than the skatepark, which required people to park in a lot across the street and walk.
Another benefit of the new location is that it's farther from the road than the skatepark, making it less likely to cause ice buildup on the sidewalk or street from wayward mist.
To make the tree more sturdy and able to withstand ice buildup and strong winds, Dietlin said they also added several anchor lines.
Dietlin said they had hoped to accumulate ice on the tree over the holiday weekend but due to an unexpected freeze up in the water line, they weren't able to take advantage of recent cold weather.
Since the water coming out of the lines is fairly warm (above 50 degrees), Dietlin said temperatures need to drop well below the freeing point for good ice to be built.
Workers visited the tree on Monday to fix the freeze up.
The first couple of years building the tree was a learning experience for Dietlin, who figured out that it isn't a good idea to use a real tree as the foundation for the ice tree: the year he did that, it snapped in two and the tree turned into an amorphous blob of ice.
Dietlin said he originally got the idea of building the tree from Gaylord and Alpena, which both create similar ice trees during the winter.
