CADILLAC — A popular mud-bogging operator is headed to court Friday.
Cherry Grove Township, via the Wexford Joint Planning Commission, is at odds with Chad Edwards.
Edwards has operated mud bogging events, which he calls Mud Madness, at his Cherry Grove Township property several times a year for the past five years. He doesn’t charge admission, but he does raise money, through donations from attendees, for various causes, often helping people with medical issues.
The trouble, according to the JPC and the township, is that Edwards never got a $1,070 special land use permit to operate the events.
The joint planning commission issued a citation in March. In May, District Court Judge Audrey Van Alst sided with the township and Edwards has since appealed.
“At trial in the District Court, Mr. Edwards argued that he had established a lawful nonconforming use under the now-repealed Wexford County Zoning Ordinance, and so argued that he was not required to obtain a special land use permit under the Wexford Joint Zoning Ordinance,‘ explained the township’s attorney, Ronald Redick, in an email to the Cadillac News. “The District Court rejected Mr. Edwards’ non-conforming use defense, holding that his mud-bogging events require a special land use permit under the Wexford Joint Zoning Ordinance.‘
Wexford County repealed its zoning ordinance in 2015, with the repeal taking effect in late 2016. The joint planning commission formed in its wake and adopted the Wexford Joint Zoning Ordinance of 2017. That act moved Edwards’s property, which he bought in 2014, from a zoning classification of Forest Recreational to Rural Residential.
In layman’s terms, Edwards is arguing that he is “grandfathered in‘ because he was using the property for mudbogging prior to the zoning change.
While Edwards did not respond to a request through Facebook for comment and his lawyer did not respond to an email, Edwards has made some public statements on Facebook regarding the case.
“Not only is the Wexford Joint Planning trying to close down a positive for our community, they’re using our tax dollars to hire a lawyer to try and do so,‘ Edwards wrote this spring. “Not sure how many of us agree with that.‘
Edwards is represented by the same lawyer that represented TeriDee, LLC in the Cadillac Junction lawsuit, while Cherry Grove Township is represented by the lawyer that represented Haring and Clam Lake Townships in the same case.
The application fee for special land use permits is $1,070 but includes “all of the administrative, publication, and noticing costs required under the law as well as (up to six inspections and the cost of up to two (planning commission) meetings). A single (planning commission) meeting alone runs about $380,‘ said Bob Hall, the administrator of the joint planning commission.
That’s not counting an extra fee Edwards could have been charged, Hall noted.
“Up until this point in time, we have not even attempted to implement the ‘after-the-fact’ fee which is three times the regular fee,‘ Hall said.
Judge William Fagerman is due to hear oral arguments on Friday at 11 a.m. in the Circuit Court.
