CADILLAC — Emergency personnel from multiple departments rushed to the scene of a crash Tuesday afternoon north of Cadillac.
At least one vehicle was involved in the crash, which occurred about a mile north of the Mitchell Street and Boon Road intersection in Haring Township.
Ambulances and fire trucks from several departments responded to the scene and personnel were working to extract someone from a vehicle and place them on a stretcher.
Multiple ambulances were seen with their lights away driving away from the crash toward the Wexford County Airport, where an EMS helicopter landed minutes earlier.
Wexford County Sheriff's Office deputies also were on scene, taking pictures of the crash.
Additional information on the crash and the extent of injuries for those involved was not immediately available.
