CADILLAC — Since Friday, all four local counties in the Cadillac News coverage area have seen multiple new COVID-19 cases.
In Wexford County, the pandemic-long total number of cases jumped nearly 10% from what it was on Friday. On Monday, District Health Department No. 10 showed 15 new cases since Friday, bringing the pandemic-long total to 158 from 143.
Lake County added seven new cases, reaching 59 total cases. Missaukee County also aded seven new cases, reaching 72 total.
In Osceola County, as in Wexford County, Central Michigan District Health Department showed another big jump. Osceola County added 21 new cases, bringing the pandemic-long total to 146.
Another key measurement of how far the virus has spread was also up. The positivity rate, which tells us what percentage of tests are coming back positive, remained above 5% for the week ending Saturday, Oct. 24. During that week, of the 1,692 tests conducted for residents of Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola County, 89 were positive. The positivity rate for last week was 5.3% among the four counties.
Though the four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area tended to have fewer and less widespread infections than other parts of the state during the early part of the pandemic, the Cadillac area is now average for the state. According to Johns Hopkins University's testing tracker, the 7-day positivity rate is 5.3% in Michigan.
A positivity rate above 5% can indicate "a state may only be testing the sickest patients who seek out medical care, and are not casting a wide enough net to identify milder cases and track outbreaks," according to Johns Hopkins University, citing the World Health Organization.
Generally speaking, people are contagious for SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, for about 10 days after they show symptoms or test positive. However, as much as 40% of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic and may pass on the virus without realizing they are sick, health experts have said.
In Wexford County, there have been 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 10 days and one probable one (the person has symptoms and contact with a known case but does not have a positive test). In Osceola County, it's 25 confirmed cases and eight probable cases during the 10-day timeframe. Missaukee County has eight confirmed and one probable case in the 10-day period, while Lake Count has had four confirmed and one probable.
Statewide numbers reached 161,907, or about 1,940 new cases on Monday and Friday. There were 29 newly identified COVID-19 deaths, bringing the pandemic-long total to 7,211. Previously, the highest single-day increases were in April and May and were approximately 1,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.