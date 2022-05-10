CADILLAC — Several fire departments were called out Tuesday evening to the Wexford County Landfill on North Mackinaw Trail on reports of a large garbage fire.
Black, white and gray smoke billowed from a section of the landfill, crossing over North Mackinaw Trail. Vehicles slowed down and pulled over to the side of the road to get a better view of the blaze.
On ground level, large flames could be seen shooting up through the smoke.
According to initial reports on scene, the fire was about an acre in size.
Responding crews were using heavy equipment to dump sand on the fire, each time causing a brief pause in the heavy smoke.
Firefighters were still on scene at press time. Go to cadillacnews.com Wednesday, plus see Thursday’s edition, for updates.
