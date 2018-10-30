CADILLAC — Several fire departments responded to an out-of-control burn pit on Division Street in Haring Township Tuesday around 10:45 a.m.
Haring Township Fire Chief Duane Alworden said people were burning debris in a large pit at the address of 6621 West Division St. when the fire spread to a nearby pile of plastic.
Fire crews were able to get the blaze under control before it spread to nearby structures or the woods.
Alworden said he would be in contact with the Department of Environmental Quality to determine if additional measures would need to be taken due to possible release of noxious chemicals from the burning of plastic.
No one was injured in the incident.
