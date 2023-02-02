Multiple fishing tournaments, ice fishing school going on this weekend in Cadillac

CADILLAC — Ice fishing enthusiasts will have no shortage of opportunities to show off their skills this weekend, as multiple competitions are scheduled in the area.
On Friday, Pizza Plus is sponsoring a speed fishing tournament at 4 p.m.
There will be one hour of fishing and every 10 minutes, a whistle will be blown and participants will move to a new hole clockwise. Line and bait only. No electronics permitted.
Largest fish by length takes the 100% payout.
The cost to enter is $25 and there will be a 25-participant limit. Participants must register before noon on Feb. 3. Register early at Pilgrim Village Fishing Shop or Pizza Plus.
Location will be determined closer to the date of the tournament.
On Saturday, the North American Snow Festival will hold its annual ice fishing contest.
The cost to enter is $10 for adults, $5 for kids under 17. Participants must register at Pilgrim Village Fishing Shop prior to the event.
Fish must be caught in Lake Cadillac or Lake Mitchell on Feb. 4 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. All Michigan fishing laws and regulations apply to this contest.
Prizes will be awarded for the largest northern pike, walleye, bluegill (sunfish), crappie and perch. Winners are determined by length. Any ties will be decided by weight. If weight is tied, winner is decided by coin toss. Judges’ decisions are final.
Officials will not accept any fish with sunken eyes, freezer burns or suspected of being caught before Feb. 4. Participants should bring their catch to Fox Motors of Cadillac. Measuring begins at 2 p.m. and promptly ends at 3:30 p.m.
All registered participants will be entered for prize drawings whether they catch a fish or not. Only one prize per person. Participants must be present for the drawing at Fox Motors of Cadillac at 3:30 p.m.
Also this weekend, a hard water fishing school will hosted by the Department of Natural Resources. The event will be held Feb. 4-5 at the Mitchell State Park.
The class will cover everything from how to set up equipment and how, where and when to fish, to ice safety and rules and regulations. The focus of this class will be techniques for panfish, walleye and pike.
Participants will spend the first day gearing up, rigging rods and learning what need to know on the ice this year. The second day, which is optional, participants will spend the day fishing. There will be a warming hut, augers and some shanties (available on a first-come, first-served basis) provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment if possible. The whole family to encouraged to come.
Weather conditions will dictate on-ice activities, which may be moved indoors.
Cost for the class is $40, which includes one-on-one instruction from a pro, lunch Saturday and Sunday, bait and a goodie bag.
To register for this class, go to Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses and click on the “Purchase a license” button. Sign in (using either a username and password or your ID and birthdate), and find the class under the Outdoor Skills Academy tab.
For more information contact Edward Shaw at (231) 779-1321 or ShawE@Michigan.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.