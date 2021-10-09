Once again, criminals are targeting vehicles and their exhaust systems to steal catalytic converters for quick cash.
That also means that, once again, multiple police agencies are investigating numerous complaints regarding those particular types of thefts. Both the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office and the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post confirmed to have taken multiple complaints regarding the thefts of catalytic converters.
A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants by catalyzing a redox reaction. Criminals target those parts because the catalytic converters contain metals, including platinum and copper.
MSP Seventh District spokesperson Lt. Derrick Carroll said his agency started taking complaints in May. By June, those complaints started to ramp up, which coincided with the price of metal going up, Carroll said. Complaints coming into the post have been taken in Wexford and Grand Traverse counties. He also said thefts have occurred all along the M-115 corridor, especially from Cadillac to Mesick.
“They (the suspects) will go pretty much anywhere. There have been reports of people knocking on doors asking if a vehicle is for sale and they are told no,” Carroll said. “A few days later, the person realizes their catalytic converter is gone.”
Carroll said if someone does that or if they inquire about a vehicle you are selling and don’t follow up, you may want to call the police. He said they may just be checking to see if someone is home. He also said if someone sees something suspicious, they should contact their local police department or the MSP.
Wexford County Detective Sgt. Chris Piskor said the sheriff’s office is averaging a few catalytic converter complaints a week. He said currently there is a market for them and it is driven by precious metals like platinum.
“Metal is recyclable and there are buyers willing to pay for them. It creates supply and demand,” Piskor said. “They (the suspects) are going out in the middle of the night and cutting them out.”
Piskor said if a person can put vehicles in the garage and lock the doors that would be best. He also said people need to be vigilant, use yard lights, and if it is within a budget, invest in outside surveillance. He also said if a person is trying to sell a vehicle, they should never place it in an unattended area.
Anyone with additional information regarding this matter should contact the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 779-9216, the Cadillac MSP Post at (231) 779-6040 or Silent Observer at (231) 779-9215 or 800-528-8234. Tips also may be given to the Silent Observer online at www.casotips.com.
