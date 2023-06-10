Multiple street improvements projects beginning next week in Cadillac

CADILLAC — Multiple street improvement projects are slated to commence next week in Cadillac, joining several others already in the works.
City engineer Connie Boice, with Prein and Newhof, said on Monday, a small sanitary sewer repair will begin on Pine Street next to Denny’s Shoe Repair. She said the patch area will remain gravel for about a week.
The Hemlock Street alley between Nelson and Pine streets also will have a sanitary sewer line removed and replaced beginning next week.
Work is anticipated to take about two weeks to complete. Paving should occur the last week of June, weather permitting.
Division Street from Linden Street to Colfax Street also will begin on Friday, June 16.
Boice said they were waiting until school let out to begin this project, which will be similar to the Chestnut Street projects that took place a few years ago.
Hydrant replacements, sanitary sewer and storm sewer work are planned, as well as ADA sidewalk ramps and bike lanes. This is a MDOT grant project. Work is expected to be completed in early September, around the same time as school starting.
Lester Street construction work is continuing and on schedule, Boice said. Once school gets out next week, the section between Evart Street and Stimson Street will go into the second phase, which is the utility replacement work. This project is expected to be completed in early September.
Portions of several other streets will have surface work performed this summer, similar to sections that were paved earlier this summer on Carmel, Maple, River, Holbrook, Division, Delmar and Rush. These are on Whaley, Paluster, 6th Avenue, Hemlock, Nelson/Hemlock intersection, Lincoln and a parking area on Shelby Street. A section of North Boulevard will have a maintenance overlay paved as well.
These projects are expected to be worked on during the last few weeks of June, weather permitting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.