CADILLAC — There are a few days left in 2020, but business conducted Wednesday will have an impact lasting into 2021 and beyond.
It also will be some of the last official business 28th Circuit Court Judge William Fagerman does before his retirement begins.
Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Fagerman will be swearing in new Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins via Zoom. Wiggins was sworn in last month to complete the term started by former prosecutor Jason Elmore.
In February, Wiggins announced he was seeking the office of the prosecutor and ran unopposed for the position when he was elected last month. Wiggins ran after his boss and predecessor, Elmore, decided to seek the 28th Circuit Court Judge's position. Fagerman was aged out of seeking re-election, which is the reason for his retirement.
After Fagerman completes the swearing-in of Wiggins, Elmore will be sworn in via Zoom at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Both the swearing-in of Wiggins and Elmore can be viewed via wexfordcounty.org.
Elmore was elected to the position during the recent General Election last November. He ran against local attorney Michael Hayes for the position and will be serving in both Wexford and Missaukee counties.
Finally, Wexford County Treasurer Kristi Nottingham and her staff will be sworn in by Fagerman at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the judge's chambers, according to 28th Circuit Court Administrator Flora Grundy. Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman also will be sworn in at that time.
Grundy said the county clerk typically swears in the treasurer, but Nottingham requested Fagerman to do it. Both Nottingham and Nyman ran unopposed during the General Election last month.
Wednesday also will be the last day of business for 2020 as the Wexford County Courthouse and all county offices are closed on Dec. 31 and again on Jan. 1 due to the New Year holiday. Offices and the courthouse will reopen on Monday, Jan. 4.
