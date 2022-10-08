LAKE CITY — Every year, dozens of tourists are drawn to the local parks in Missaukee County. From the county park along Lake Missaukee to the small ones scattered about, these parks are popular amongst visitors.
Now the county and surrounding cities are working together to grow their parks and develop some new ones.
Lake City approved a proposal in July from Prein and Newhof to work as a consultant to help the city update its five-year parks and recreation master plan. Since then Lake Township and Missaukee County have joined Lake City’s efforts to update the plan.
“We’re hoping to get a parks and recreation (plan) that is conducive to the whole community, which is the county,” Lake City Mayor Craig Ardis said.
The updated plan looks to review the different parks in the area and their assets, including campsites, playgrounds and more. Ardis said the plan will also look at the different programs that go on at the parks, such as the swimming program in Lake City.
Ardis said they are in the preliminary stages of the plan and are currently collecting data on all the parks in the county, the demographics of the community, and the viability of recreational programs.
“We want to look at that and see how we can manage that,” Ardis said. “And how we can do good governance with those programs as we offer those programs to the community for the health and wellness of our community.”
Ardis said he hopes to have the plan updated by the end of 2022. At that time, some of the groups involved will begin looking for grants to fund their individual projects.
Ardis said Lake City is looking at a multi-phase project to build a new Grand Central Park in the downtown area. The proposed park is set to be located on a vacant lot along Main Street, which the city purchased for $490,000 in early summer.
The first phase of the project is set to involve building a central path, a pavilion near the lake, a splash pad and a fire pit. Future phrases include building a historic interpretive walking area, an outdoor seating area and an enclosed event building.
“This is right in the heart of town,” Ardis said. “And we believe it’s going to be an economic driver for our community.”
Lake Township recently purchased close to four acres of property in Jennings along Crooked Lake. Township supervisor Rob Hall said the township purchased the land to give residents an access point to Crooked Lake.
Hall said the township is currently working on forming a committee to discuss what residents would like to see at the park, which has been named Helmer Park after the family that previously owned it.
“We got to form a committee right now with the people of Jennings to figure out what they want and how they want to develop it,” he said. “And then, we’ll go out once we get that figured out.”
The township is also looking at ideas for the other house still on the property, which is run down. Hall said the house is from the lumbering days and could be remodeled for future use.
“There are a lot of options we could do with it, but we just don’t know,” he said.
Other groups involved are working on improving their current parks. McBain got engaged with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and has been working with the agency over the summer.
Mayor Joey Roberts said one of the main reasons the city is becoming engaged with the MEDC is for its public gathering space initiative. Through this program, McBain had the opportunity to apply for funding for its park project.
Roberts said the city is looking to redo the basketball court, tennis court, the ice rink and make other improvements.
“One of the things that we’ve noticed here in McBain through COVID was a push for outdoor activities and a very big increase in our parks,” he said.
“If there was ever a positive outcome from COVID that was it for us.”
Roberts said McBain already has an updated parks and recreation plan of its own but is working with the other municipalities to survey what residents want to see at the different parks.
Missaukee County has already started moving along with its park improvements. The county recently accepts a $69,800 bid to put up new lights around its lagoon area.
The first bid includes lighting the lagoon with 14 LED lights and new light poles on the east side of the canal with some electric service and cement work. This first bid came out to $68,102.
The second bid is to replace the broken light on the west side of the lagoon at the entrance of the canal for $1,698. The cost will increase by 10% in 2023.
Missaukee County Administrator Elizabeth Vogel said they’ve already been removing trees and old concrete, putting up new signs and have made other general repairs. Future plans include updating the county park’s reservation system, repairing the seawall at the lagoon and the park’s boardwalk.
“Missaukee County Park is just a beautiful park,” Vogel said. “So many people have so many fond memories of going to the parks over the years.”
“So I’m really excited about just constantly improving the parks so that when people come down, bring their kids or grandkids and say I used to come here in the ‘60s and ‘70s, that they’re really proud of their hometown county park.”
Lake City, McBain and Lake Township will look to apply for DNR grants next winter to fund their individual park projects. By collaborating with one another on updating the parks and recreation plan, Ardis said it will help each group potentially secure more funding later on.
“Any time you can collaborate with your fellow municipalities, the better off you’re going to be with your offerings and with being able to collect potential grants,” he said.
Missaukee County Park Manager Grace Freese said the county hasn’t looked into any grants yet. With the park closed for the season, Freese said she’ll likely begin looking into different funding opportunities this winter.
The groups involved in these projects are currently surveying residents about what programs and activities they want to see at the parks. Ardis said this data will help them determine what people want and how their updated plan can match that.
“We need all this data to help drive us with our projects and help drive us with the parks and recreation plan,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.