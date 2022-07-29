Two times in a matter of only a few months, Wexford County had to fill two vacancies on the board of commissioners.
While new commissioner Jason Baughan was appointed due to former commissioner Judy Nichols’ health issues, Kathy Adams was seated recently due to the unexpected death of Mike Bengelink.
Adams, the former Cherry Grove Township Supervisor, said she had been talking to Bengelink about possibly serving the community in a different capacity when the call came in about Bengelink’s death. She was appointed by the board last week and also has confirmed she filed as a non-partisan candidate to run for the District 4 commissioners’ seat that was Bengelink’s.
While Wexford County has had to fill two seats on its board of commissioners, many municipalities are struggling to get people appointed to fill vacancies on boards or commissions.
For example, the City of Cadillac has 12 vacancies on boards and commissions. This includes three on the board of review and zoning board of appeals, two on the Elected Officials Compensation Commission, and one on the Cadillac-Wexford Airport Authority, Construction Board of Appeals, Courthouse Hill Historic District Commission and the planning commission.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said there are ebbs and flows when it comes to having enough people to serve on boards and commissions. Like many things, sometimes there are enough and other times there aren’t.
He also said for the city it is a political process that requires the mayor and/or the city council to affirm the appointment.
“Like any volunteer position, whether we are talking about folks helping out with specials or activities or those looking to serve on local boards and commissions, there are a variety of reasons they are not filled,” he said. “There could be residency requirements or conflict of interest points, and all of those things make it hard to fill positions.”
Freedom Festival organizer Derek Anderson announced months ago that the festival and fireworks wouldn’t be held due to a lack of volunteers. As a result, the sky over Cadillac was silent at dusk on our nation’s birthday except for consumer fireworks that were ignited.
Despite that news coming earlier this year and well before the Fourth of July holiday, it wasn’t until the week leading up to the Fourth of July that the community started to grasp the reality of the situation.
While it was too late for 2022, a group recently started meeting to plan for fireworks for 2023.
Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen said currently her county doesn’t have any vacancies on any boards or commissions, but in the past there were times when it was difficult to fill certain seats.
She said most of these seats do receive a small per diem plus mileage for attending meetings, which means they are a civil service that does require a time commitment. Nielsen also said it seems that as a society we are in a place where everyone’s most valuable resource is their time, and it can be hard to commit to extras beyond a full-time job, family and, in general, life.
Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman said currently the only opening they have is on the Community Corrections Advisory Board and in particular a representative from the business community.
Nyman said she agrees with Nielsen that these types of positions do require more and more time that people just don’t have to give.
“Pay is always the thing that intrigues more people, but I think if someone has a personal experience with what those boards deal with, they are more likely to participate in something like that,” Nyman said. “Those experiences or ties can come at any point, so that could draw more people as well.”
