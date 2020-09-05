Munson birth center nurses describe the changes they've had to make due to COVID

CADILLAC — You don't get much closer to the "front lines" in the battle against COVID-19 than working at a hospital.
For Emilie Black and Kim Foster, registered nurses at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, the idea of coming to work in the midst of a pandemic was scary.
"I don't think anybody felt good about that," Black said.
Lynn Schutter, Regional Marketing Manager for Munson's South Region, which includes the Cadillac hospital, agreed that a lot of employees had anxiety about coming into work during the initial weeks and months after the virus arrived in Michigan.
Over time, however, that anxiety has faded as the nature of the virus gradually came to be better understood and the hospital implemented safeguards to protect staff and patients from infection.
"We're pretty confident in the systems we have in place," Schutter said.
Black and Foster both work in the Family Birth Center, as a certified lactation consultant and staff unit educator, respectively.
Their responsibilities are diverse and include the following: triaging patients based on the urgency of their conditions; assisting with labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum care; assisting the surgical team in conducting cesarean sections; transferring pregnant women to other hospitals and facilities; performing tests on newborns to assess their health and responsiveness; and educating patients on breast feeding, safe sleep habits and self-care, among other things.
While working somewhere that treats people infected with the coronavirus is enough to make anyone a bit nervous, the Family Birth Center so far has been fortunate to not have had a single patient who's tested positive.
That isn't to say that nothing else has changed in the Family Birth Center: staff have made huge adjustments to the way they perform their daily duties to ensure the safest possible environment for everyone involved.
Black and Foster said perhaps the biggest adjustment for them has been always wearing masks.
Another major adjustment made at the unit has been the reduction in number of support people a pregnant woman can have at her side. Previously, a patient could have up to three support people but that has been reduced to one person who cannot swap out with any other person and can never leave the room, even for food, which is brought by hospital staff.
"People tend to understand why we're doing this," Foster said. "But that doesn't mean there weren't some hurt feelings. There are some grandmas out there that were really upset about it."
Patients now use FaceTime and other online applications more often to connect with family members they can't see in person, which has been another adjustment for the hospital, which previously didn't have the technology in place to allow such interactions.
Other changes that have been made include far more frequent cleanings of equipment and surfaces, cancellation of in-person childbirth education classes, and having pregnant women enter the hospital in a different area than the rest of patients to minimize potential exposure to someone who's infected.
In the event that a patient does test positive and are symptomatic, they would be transferred to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. If they test positive and are asymptotic, they would remain in Cadillac but under isolation, with only one nurse tending to them at a time and with strict personal protective equipment protocols in place.
When the pandemic first reached Michigan, Foster said they received an "overwhelming" outpouring of support from the community, that sent them cards, food donations and other tokens of their appreciation.
"With school starting, I think we're heading into a transition," Foster said. "I think the baton will be handed over to teachers a little bit."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.