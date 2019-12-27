CADILLAC — Munson Hospital has acquired Pine Grove Athletic Club.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital President Tonya Smith confirmed to the Cadillac News that Munson purchased the club earlier in the week of Dec. 16.
The purchase was “fully funded‘ through the hospital’s foundation.
“We’re excited to own the building and to begin planning for services and programming that will be held there,‘ Smith said. However, Smith was not able to say exactly which services and programming will be offered. Though there are a lot of “potential and options,‘ there are some decisions that will still need to be made.
“We’re still in the very early stages,‘ Smith said.
However, Smith does have the answer to one question Munson staffers have been asking hospital leadership.
Pine Grove will no longer be a membership-based gym.
The hospital is not planning to re-open the building, located at 8179 Mackinaw Trail in Clam Lake Township, as a membership-based gym.
Pine Grove is giving notice to members and staff about its impending closure — the last day will be Jan. 31.
Smith said the building will be renovated and expects to re-open in mid-to-late summer of 2020.
The building’s location and the property that comes with the building were key reasons behind the purchase.
“I think it has great potential for expanded service openings that we don’t have space for now,‘ Smith said. “There’ll be more to come.‘
The club’s owner was not available when the Cadillac News called for comment. The newspaper asked an employee to relay a message but did not hear back.
