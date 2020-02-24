CADILLAC — Students from Mackinaw Trail Middle School and their families attended an art show recently where the featured artists were 30 fifth and sixth graders from the school.
The venue showcasing the students’ work wasn’t an art gallery but rather near the main entrance of Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. The artwork is a partnership between the hospital and Cadillac area school districts, according to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital President Tonya Smith.
“We are partnering with local schools in the communities we serve. It will be done in a quarterly rotation,‘ she said. “These (drawings/paintings) will be in here until May.‘
Once the 30 pieces from Mackinaw Trail Middle School are taken down, Smith said the plan is to replace them with the artwork of students from a different school. While Cadillac Area Public Schools was picked first, Smith said the hope is to incorporate the artwork from other districts in the area such as but not limited to Lake City, McBain, and Manton.
Mackinaw Trail fifth-grader Moirha Porter was one of the 30 students whose artwork was picked to be displayed at the hospital. The picture she created was called “Fish on a Dish.‘ Moirha said the picture is kind of a drawing and painting as it utilizes both.
“You draw on a foam print, paint it and stamp it out,‘ she said. “It was a task for the whole class. The teacher chose the project but I picked the colors.‘
As for inspiration, Moirha said she only knows a few that she likes including Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo. It doesn’t hurt those names also are the names of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles who got their titles from the various artists of the Renaissance.
Mackinaw Trail art teacher Richelle Crouch said she was excited to hear the hospital wanted to highlight the work of student artists because it is another opportunity to show off their work and talents. Although it is separate, Crouch said the premise of having the artwork at the hospital is very similar to Art Around Town, which focuses on putting student artwork into the public including in area businesses.
As for how the artwork was picked, Crouch said there was a theme they had to adhere too. In this instance, the theme was healthy eating and Crouch said she had done some projects already with her students that would work.
Besides the theme, Crouch said the 30 pieces that were picked had to show craftsmanship, had to look neat and not sloppy but also allow the student’s individuality to come out.
