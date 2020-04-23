CADILLAC — While there has been the talk of a potential baby boom linked to the current COVID-19 pandemic, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital is seeing an increase in births right now.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital Senior Manager of Obstetrics Lori Barnes said while this boom is happening during the Stay Home, Stay Safe order, it is not related to it.
"Anything that caused this recent surge started nine months ago. We won't see any impacts from the pandemic until December or January," Barnes said. "It was just normal babies being born. We knew April was going to be a busy month and it has."
On average, Barnes said the Cadillac hospital delivers 13 babies every two weeks and during the last two weeks there have been 23 born. She also said those 10 additional births are significant, but there are ebbs and flows in obstetrics. That means there are times of higher and lower numbers than average.
More surges are expected throughout the rest of the year including one in August and in October, Barnes said. Outside of those months, Barnes said the rest of the year should have the normal number of births.
"Babies come when they want to come and they all decided to come over the last two weeks," she said.
As far as how the hospital is keeping mothers and their newborns safe during the pandemic, Barnes said several things are being done.
Although the hospital's medical and surgical units are COVID units, the OB unit is not. If a mother is showing signs of the virus or is COVID-19 positive, they are transferred to Munson Medical Center. If they are in the process of delivery or not stable enough to move, staff in Cadillac is trained to do COVID-19 births, Barnes said.
She also said patients are screened at regular appointments and before they are admitted to the hospital.
There also is a special OB entrance where pregnant patients enter that bypasses the Emergency Department and hospital registration to help limit their potential exposure.
The hospital also went to universal masking for staff, patients, and visitors to help protect everyone from asymptomatic carriers of the virus. Birthing mothers also can have the main support person, and Barnes said the hospital is offering that person meals to limit exposure and the chance of them bringing something back in with them.
"We have tested several patients, but all have come back COVID negative. They either had influenza or a common cold," she said. "In the whole Munson system it has been less than 20 (pregnant mothers who tested positive) and that includes all the birthing hospitals in Cadillac, Charlevoix, Grayling, Gaylord and Traverse City."
With healthcare workers on the frontlines battling this virus, Barnes said working in OB is a lot different than those having to care for patients with COVID-19. While working with babies and new families always have been a blessing, Barnes said it is even more so amid the pandemic. She also said, so far, no local families have opted for any baby names related to the pandemic.
"It is always a blessing but now it allows us to give the families a little respite of what is going on. We can pamper them a bit," she said. "We provide a safe place and they don't have to worry. It brings us joy and it is a joyful place."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.