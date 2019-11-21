CADILLAC — When it comes to safety, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital is again on the “dean’s list.‘
The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization dedicated to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health care system, released its fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, which assigns A, B, C, D, and F letter grades to hospitals nationwide.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital ranked among the top hospitals and was awarded an “A‘ rating for the fourth consecutive publication. Michigan ranked 13th with roughly 41% of its hospitals receiving an A grade. Michigan’s rank was up from 22nd when compared to the spring report. Only Illinois, which was ranked at 11th, rated higher than Michigan for states in the Great Lakes Region.
The top state for patient safety according to the report was Maine with nearly 59% of hospitals receiving an A grade while Wyoming, Alaska and North Dakota all were at the bottom with no hospitals receiving A grades.
“Every day, our dedicated team of physicians, employees, and volunteers provide the highest quality of care to our patients,‘ Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital President Tonya Smith said. “This recognition is a validation of our commitment to keeping our patients safe and at the center of all that we do.‘
Leapfrog officials use 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to hospitals across the nation twice each year. The organization states that each grade is the result of data reviewed by patient safety experts and the conclusions are peer-reviewed. These reports are fully transparent and free to the public.
“We are pleased to have our efforts recognized by outside agencies, such as Leapfrog,‘ Smith said. “This is a tremendous accomplishment.‘
When making health care decisions, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital also encourages patients to use all available tools such as talking with friends and family and consulting with doctors, nurses, and other health care providers. The latest Leapfrog rating system is one tool among many patients can use when making health care decisions such as choosing a hospital.
For more information on Leapfrog safety grades log on to hospitalsafetygrade.org.
