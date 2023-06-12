Munson Cadillac preparing for higher summer patient volumes

CADILLAC — Summer is when people enjoy being outside.
It also is a time when Northern Michigan and the Cadillac area see an influx of people who want a taste of what we get to enjoy daily. With all the activity and an influx of people in the area, it makes sense that the health care system also sees an increase in patients.
As a nationally-recognized summer tourist destination, the population swells at this time of year across the northwest Lower Peninsula’s 10-county area by 78%, according to a study by Networks Northwest. This also means an increased demand for health care services, which equates to a 42% increase in visitors to Munson Healthcare’s regional Emergency Departments.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Whelan said summer tends to be the best time of year for contagious diseases in the sense that there are low numbers of them. He said that can be attributed to multiple factors including children being out of school, people being outdoors more and the increased heat seems to suppress viruses.
He said while the winter may be known for illnesses such as the flu, colds and other ailments, summer is known for injuries. He said people are outside doing stuff like clearing brush and chainsawing and the result can be a strained back or muscles. He also said being active and outdoors can lead to bone and joint injuries. There are environmental injuries, too, he said.
“There are sunburns, insect bites, rashes and they are annoying enough that people want to be seen and treated,” he said.
With the increase in visitors and higher summer patient volumes, Munson Healthcare also wants to remind locals of the different options for health care available to them, including virtual options.
When it comes to virtual options, Munson’s Healthcare’s free Ask-A-Nurse line and virtual urgent care are options.
The Ask-A-Nurse line, which launched in 2020, is staffed by registered nurses who offer direction on the best place to seek care based on their symptoms. The service is available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily by calling (231) 935-0951.
The virtual urgent care option is most appropriate for things such as abrasions, allergies, colds, coughs, diarrhea, flu, insect bites, sore throat, sprains, sinus infections and other things. To find out if virtual urgent care is an option, call (231) 935-4995 or log on to munsonhealthcare.org/virtualvisits.
When it comes to face-to-face options, a person’s primary care provider, urgent care or walk-in clinics and finally the Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital Emergency Department are available.
Locals with non-life-threatening concerns should always go to their primary care provider and many offer same-day appointments and on-call services. Many also have weekend and virtual appointments. If a primary care doctor is not available, urgent care or walk-in clinics are options.
Finally, if a person has a life-threatening condition that may require medical, surgical or psychiatric care, they should call 911. Conditions that merit emergency care include chest or left arm pain, shortness of breath, stroke symptoms, like slurred speech, double vision or weakness on one side of the body. Other conditions that merit emergency care include coughing or vomiting blood, loss of consciousness, traumatic injuries, severe burns, severe pain or seizures.
“Certainly, if you are having chest pains, having trouble breathing or bleeding, you should go to the ER, but most things you can call a primary doctor for,” he said. “They can give you advice to get you through the night or the weekend until you can be seen.”
Ultimately, Whelan said the goal is to save patients as much hassle and money as they can. With the primary care physician likely being three to four times less expensive than going to urgent care with regular insurance and as high as 10 times less than an emergency department visit, Whelan said they want people to get the care they need in the most convenient and cost-efficient manner.
“We want people to be out and enjoying the summer and being active but we also want them to be safe. If something happens we want them to know how to get it taken care of quickly,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.