CADILLAC — For a brief period, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital didn’t have a single COVID-19 patient.
Within the last week, however, the hospital has seen an uptick in new patients.
As of Thursday, the Cadillac facility reported five patients. Across the entire Munson Healthcare system, 25 patients were reported, which is an increase of 11 compared to last week.
Also this week, an additional death from COVID-19 was confirmed in Osceola County, although it’s difficult to determine from the data provided by the state of Michigan when this death occurred, as it may initially have been reported as a probable case weeks or months ago.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 107 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 52 in Missaukee, 35 in Lake and 84 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 278 deaths.
During the seven-day period from Sept. 14 to this Tuesday, there were 21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wexford, 13 in Osceola, nine in Missaukee and three in Lake, totaling 46 confirmed cases, which is five more than last week. Also during that period, there were 35 probable cases, which is six fewer than the week prior.
Spectrum Health, which includes Spectrum Reed City Hospital, on Wednesday reported 108 patients, which is 10 fewer than the week prior. That total includes five adult ICU patients, which is five less than the week prior. The hospital system also reported four pediatric non-ICU patients.
