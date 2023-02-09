CADILLAC — The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital increased slightly in the last week.
As of Wednesday, the hospital reported four inpatients, which is an increase of three compared to this time last week.
The only other hospital in the Munson Healthcare system to report COVID-19 inpatients Wednesday was Munson Medical Center, in Traverse City, which has 12.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, no deaths from COVID-19 were reported in area counties last week. It’s been several weeks since any deaths have been reported in Missaukee, Osceola or Lake counties, although Wexford reported three in January.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 112 confirmed deaths in Wexford County, 53 in Missaukee County, 90 in Osceola County and 37 in Lake County. In total, that’s 292 deaths.
As for new confirmed cases last week, four were reported in Wexford, eight in Osceola, three in Missaukee and zero in Lake, totaling 15 cases, which is the same number reported during the week prior.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.