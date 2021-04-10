Munson: cases at 'all-time high' in region

CADILLAC — Hours after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Michigan is unquestionably a hotspot of COVID-19 cases, Munson Healthcare on Friday elaborated.
"Positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates are at an all-time high in northern Michigan," Munson said via the system's regular COVID-19 newsletter. "This latest surge is largely driven by highly contagious variants and a spread among young and middle-aged adults who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccine. In fact, more than 55% of hospitalized patients statewide are under 60 years old. Please consider this another reminder to ACT responsibly. Take every available step to help keep you and your loved ones safe."
In the Cadillac News coverage area Friday, dozens of new cases were recorded across Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties.
Wexford County's surge continued with 40 new cases Friday and a 7-day average positivity rate of 26.3%. The new cases brought Wexford County's pandemic total to 2,079.
Missaukee County added 21 cases and reached 1,025 total; the positivity rate was 26.7%.
Lake County, which has a positivity rate of 17%, added two cases for a pandemic total of 447.
Osceola County added six cases and reached 1,298. The positivity rate is 19.3% as of the last day the state updated positivity rates via Mi Safe Start Map, on April 6.
During the governor's press conference Friday, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said the state's 18% positivity rate hasn't been seen since last spring.
"And that's concerning because we are doing many more tests than we were then. And this indicates that there is now a broad community spread," Dr. Khaldun said. "Hospitalizations are also increasing 15.2% of hospital beds across the state are now being used to take care of patients who have COVID-19."
Locally, Cadillac Hospital was reporting 18 COVID-positive patients Friday, which is comparable to the November/December surge of 2020.
Kids are among those getting sick.
The Michigan Health and Hospital Association said children are getting COVID-19 at all-time high rates.
"The variants are more contagious and deadly, infecting more adults and children, and bringing more young people into hospitals than ever. Daily pediatric COVID-19 admissions have increased by 237% since Feb. 19. Currently, 42 children are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID-19. Every day, an average of nine children are admitted to our hospitals," the association said in a statement Friday.
Gov. Whitmer, Dr. Khaldun and Munson were among those continuing to call for Michiganders to sign up for vaccine appointments.
McBain Family Pharmacy announced this week that the pharmacy would be offering the vaccine to the community.
You can get signed up by visiting mcbainfamilypharmacy.com
Other vaccine sources include District Health Department No. 10 (https://www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine/); Central Michigan District Health Department (https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6224197/COVID-19-Vaccination-Sign-Up) and corporate pharmacies like Walgreen's, Rite-Aid or Meijer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.