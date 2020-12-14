Munson chief medical officer believes natural herd immunity too long, costly to achieve

Herd immunity is something people have heard about when it comes to COVID-19, but the time and cost of life it would take to occur naturally is not a risk that should be taken, according to the chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare.
For those reasons, Dr. Christine Nefcy said herd immunity through vaccination is a better option when it relates to COVID-19. Herd immunity means when a certain percentage of the population is immune to the disease, the spread decreases significantly, making spread more unlikely.
“Just do the math. We have a population of 330 million in the United States and what we estimate is you need at least 70% immune to have herd immunity,‘ Nefcy said. “In nine months, we have 4.5% of the population that has had COVID-19. You need 70% immune and if it has taken nine months for 4.5% of the population to get it, we are talking about a long time to reach that 70%. You also are talking millions more dead.‘
With a good vaccine program, Nefcy said larger portions of the population can be immunized and the 70% threshold can be reached in less time. Having a background in pediatrics, Nefcy said she spent her career talking to people about vaccines. It is her experience that when people make up their minds, it is hard to convince them to change them.
She expects those who have decided they will not get the vaccine or are going to wait are not going to change their minds. For that reason, she would tell those same people to follow the science and the data associated with the COVID-19 vaccines.
“The United States has gotten flack for slowly approving the vaccine,‘ she said. “The reason we are slower is we have strict standards to assure safety and efficacy.‘
With her background in pediatrics, Nefcy also said she has seen children die from vaccine-preventable diseases. She believes, and the science backs up, the safety of vaccines far outweighs the risk people take when they are administered. She also said a robust, broad-reaching vaccine program is how the country is going to open back up and how people will be able to go back to eating in restaurants, traveling, having parties, and getting back to normal.
“Herd immunity is a real thing. With a disease as contagious as COVID-19 it isn’t obtainable through natural measures and only through a vaccine program,‘ she said.
Michigan expects to receive about 257,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines initially if the federal government authorizes them for emergency use this month, enough to immunize roughly 128,000 residents, a top doctor said Thursday.
The priority remains frontline health care workers and people living and working in long-term care facilities such as nursing homes, said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive. She will serve on a commission, created by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, to raise awareness on the safety and effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines that get the green light.
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, which is about 95% effective, is the first to leap all federal regulatory hurdles except one, the blessing of Robert Redfield, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Later this month, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to pass judgment on another vaccine, developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health.
The federal government estimates Michigan will get approximately 84,000 doses from Pfizer and 173,000 doses from Moderna in their first shipments, Khaldun said. Both vaccines require two shots.
Whitmer, whose health department has prohibited indoor restaurant dining and closed various entertainment venues to limit the spread of the virus, announced that those businesses can postpone by a month their monthly sales, use and tax withholding payments that are due Dec. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.