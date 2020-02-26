Munson Healthcare announced Wednesday that patient information may have been stolen during a data breach.
There's no evidence that thieves have misused patient information at this time.
Munson employees who fell victim to a phishing scam inadvertently shared patient information with hackers.
"Affected email accounts contained the personal and protected health information of certain patients, including their names, dates of birth, insurance information, and treatment and diagnostic information. A limited number of individuals’ financial account numbers, driver’s license numbers and Social Security numbers were also contained in the impacted email accounts. This incident does not affect all patients of Munson Healthcare and not all information was included for all individuals," Munson said in a news release.
The data breach occurred between July 31 and October 22, 2019.
Munson says it is notifying affected patients.
"For further questions or additional information regarding this incident, or to determine if you may be impacted, Munson Healthcare has set up a dedicated toll-free response line for patients to ask questions. The response line can be contacted at 1-844-904-0961 and is available Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time" Munson said.
For more information on the data breach, see the Cadillac News story in Thursday's newspaper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.