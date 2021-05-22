CADILLAC — Could it be that the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic are now behind us?
It's certainly starting to feel that way for many people, including nurses and other staff in the emergency department of Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
Misty Donley, manager of emergency services at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, said it truly seems like light is starting to emerge at the end of the tunnel.
"And it's not a train coming," Donley kidded.
Contributing to that feeling of optimism are vaccination rates in area counties that continue to rise and the weather beginning to feel more summer-like.
Needless to say, a reason to be optimistic is just what the doctor ordered in the wake of the darkest weeks and months of the pandemic thus far.
Last spring, while some parts of Michigan and other states were hit hard by the pandemic, this part of Northern Michigan escaped relatively unscathed. The same was true during the summer months.
Come last fall, however, case numbers began to pick up significantly, with daily COVID-19 hospitalizations at Munson Cadillac hospital peaking at 20 patients on Nov. 27, according to data collected by District Health Department No. 10.
From that peak, hospitalizations dropped gradually through the holidays and beginning of 2021, reaching a low point of one hospitalization on Feb. 1.
Hospitalizations hovered below five until mid-March, when they spiked virtually overnight, reaching the area's second peak of 19 hospitalizations on March 25 and remaining between 10 and 18 for about a month after that.
Around May 1, hospitalizations began dropping quickly and reached their second low point on May 18 (which is the latest data available), when only two hospitalizations were reported.
As the number of people admitted to the emergency room for COVID-19 symptoms waxed and waned through 2020 and 2021, Donley said they've made continual operational and staffing adjustments to meet patient needs.
Like everyone else in society, medical professionals have had to make big changes to their routines — both at work and a home — as a result of the coronavirus.
One of the biggest changes they've had to make is donning personal protective equipment before entering a patient's room. Learning about all the different types of PPE, how they should be worn, and how to efficiently put them on took a lot of work but Donley said it's now second nature among staff. One of the inconvient lasting effects of having to don new layers of PPE every time they enter a patient's room, however, is the time it takes to treat each patient.
"It takes a lot more time to do things," Donley said.
The hospital now has six negative pressure rooms (before the pandemic, they had only one) that are designed for patients with diseases like COVID-19 that spread through the air. The negative pressure system keeps air in the room confined to that room, reducing the risk of the virus spreading to other areas.
She said rooms with COVID patients have special rules attached to them for cleaning staff and treatment providers. For instance, cleaning staff have to wait a certain period of time before they enter a room to clean it after a patient has left.
In the ER, staff take care of patients who have immediate, life-threatening needs. For a severe COVID-19 case, that can mean hooking a patient up to a ventilator.
Seeing first-hand how sick many of the patients are when they come into the ER, in addition to dealing with challenging issues that come up such as running out of beds for patients, takes a toll on the staff, who also have to juggle stresses in their own personal lives caused by any number of COVID-related disruptions.
To help them deal with work-related stress, Donley said the hospital encourages all staff members to take time off whenever the opportunity presents itself. Donley added that before COVID-19, it was somewhat implied that taking time off to recharge and spend time with family was important; nowadays, taking time off every now and then is emphasized an an imperative of the profession.
While hospitalizations from the coronavirus have been on the decline, Donley said they're always looking for new faces to join their team. To check out the job listings at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and apply, go to munsonhealthcare.org/careers/careers-home.
