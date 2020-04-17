CADILLAC — The Munson Healthcare system is examining staffing levels, the system's CEO announced in a video message Thursday.
Ed Ness, CEO of Munson Healthcare, said some locations were seeing a 50-60% drop in their volumes. Elective procedures have been called off and some clinics have closed doors in response to the need for social distancing, which slows the spread of COVID-19.
"We're seeing fewer patients and it has caused dramatic economic and operational ripple throughout our entire organization," Ness said. "We are currently projected to lose between $7 and $10 million a month as long as the situation continues."
Ness called examining staffing levels to be difficult but necessary.
Some managers and employees will work reduced hours. Some will be furloughed, and top organizational leaders will take at least a 20% paycut. That means people at the "vice president" and above level at Munson will see paycuts, though many will see smaller checks if they are working fewer hours. Exempt employers, such as non-executive managers, may be forced to reduce their weekly work hours and take accumulated paid time off instead.
Some people whose jobs don't exist right now due to social distancing, will be "redeployed" into other parts of the organization and may be trained to care for COVID-19 patients.
Some health systems are laying off staff.
"That's absolutely not what we're doing," Michalek said, stressing that furloughed employees will still be employed by Munson and receive their health benefits; they just won't get paid for work hours, though they may be recalled at any time. She estimated a couple hundred Munson employees throughout the Northern Michigan healthcare system will be furloughed.
Department heads are being asked to consider staffing needs for the next 90 days, Michalek said.
Some parts of the organization, Cadillac Hospital included, have already gone through this process. New parts of the organization, including the administration, are starting the process now.
"We're trying to allow as much flexibility as possible to ensure that we can still care for the patients we do have," she said. "We're hoping this will be short-lived."
