Munson expects to receive vaccine later this week

CADILLAC — COVID-19 doses are due in Northern Michigan this week.
"Anywhere between (Tuesday) and Thursday," is what Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare, said the healthcare system had been told. Dr. Nefcy and others were speaking during a Munson-led press conference Tuesday regarding the rollout of the vaccine in northern Michigan.
The area's frontline healthcare workers and residents of long term care facilities have top priority for the first wave of vaccination.
They'll start getting the Pfizer vaccine this week.
Munson Healthcare, which expects to receive 2,925 doses in the first shipment, plans to vaccinate employees this week. Cadillac Hospital workers on the frontlines, such as in the emergency room, ICU or COVID care units, are expected to begin getting vaccinated on Friday.
Nursing homes have contracts with nationwide pharmacy chains like CVS or Walgreens to provide vaccination for their workers and residents. Local nursing homes without contracts with the pharmacies will work with Munson or the health department for vaccination.
Unlike some other northern Michigan health departments or Munson Healthcare, District Health Department No. 10 is expected to receive its first batch of vaccine doses on Dec. 28. Those vaccines will be manufactured by Moderna, not Pfizer.
Jeannine Taylor, the spokesperson for DHD No. 10, said it was her understanding that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services decided who got the first vaccine shipments based on a survey of local health departments.
"I think when they did their initial survey, District Health Department No. 10 was still working on our contract for refrigeration for the Pfizer vaccine," Taylor said. "We now have that in place but the state health department designated that we would get the Moderna vaccine first."
It's unknown how many doses DHD No. 10 will receive, but it's expected that the health department will vaccinate clinic staff, EMS and medical first responders as well as long-term care facilities without pharmacy contracts for the vaccine.
It will still be several months before the broader public in northern Michigan will receive vaccinations; experts said spring or summer.
"We are hoping that we will be able to start making vaccine(s) available to the general public sometime in the spring," Dr. Nefcy said. "In the meantime, it is really essential that we continue to act and avoid COVID-19 today, so please continue to wear a mask. Please continue to wash your hands frequently and avoid crowds and large gatherings."
Munson, healthcare clinics, health departments and other experts addressed a wide range of issues regarding vaccination during the press conference on Tuesday. Munson spokesperson Dianne Michalek said she planned to hold weekly press conferences going forward.
The following are key takeaways from Tuesday's conference.
1. The vaccine and how it works.
Nick Torney, Pharm.D, a Munson Healthcare infectious disease clinical pharmacist, gave an overview of the vaccine approval process and how the vaccine works. He also addressed concerns about the vaccine approval process, noting that these vaccines are available to the broader public faster than a typical vaccine because of government funding that relieved the burden of financial risk. That enabled the pharmaceutical companies to complete three phases of research at once.
Though vaccine studies typically put the phases in sequential order with a break in between phases, "the reason that they take a break in between there is solely financial."
Torney also spoke to fears about the mRNA method used by the Pfizer vaccine.
"This vaccine will not alter DNA," Torney said, comparing the vaccine to a sticky note that reminds your immune system to recognize and fight the virus. Moreover, "it cannot cause someone to test positive for COVID. It trains your body to produce antibodies against that.
Others have feared that the vaccine will cause infertility.
"There is currently no evidence or plausible mechanisms to suggest that it that this vaccine causes infertility," Torney said.
Side effects include a sore or red arm, headache, fever, fatigue and joint pain, though they are not long-lasting; most people will stop feeling the side effects of the vaccine within a couple days.
People who have already had COVID-19 will be encouraged to get vaccinated because your first infection might not give you enough antibody protection to prevent a second infection.
"The antibody response is much more reliable from the vaccine," Torney said. However, people who have had a COVID-19 infection in the past 90 days might not be considered high-priority for the vaccine; outside the 90-day window, however, the recommendation is to get the vaccine.
Dr. Nefcy added that, if you've recently been exposed to COVID-19, you should finish your 14-day quarantine before getting vaccinated.
2. Don't let your guard down.
Though vaccinations for some people will begin this week, healthcare experts continued to urge people to remain cautious. It will be several months before the broader community can be vaccinated, meaning handwashing, mask-wearing and social distancing remaining important.
Moreover, even frontline workers who will get vaccinated in the next couple of weeks will need to remain cautious.
"We would recommend that you continue to practice social distancing hand washing and masking until we have a much larger number of people vaccinated against this disease," Dr. Nefcy said.
3. The vaccine is voluntary for Munson employees.
Munson is not forcing healthcare workers to be vaccinated.
"I can't speak to other organizations, but I can tell you we have no current plans to mandate the vaccine," Dr. Nefcy said. "I'd say that would be relatively irresponsible, given the fact that we don't have enough vaccines to give everyone at this point, so mandating it doesn't really make sense. We are, however, highly encouraging all of our health care providers who are all at a bit higher risk given the work that they do to receive the vaccine if they want to."
