CADILLAC — Munson Healthcare has lowered the age of people eligible for vaccines through their clinics just days after they'd announced 86-year-olds could register for the vaccine.
As of Tuesday, the age you have to be to register for a Munson COVID-19 vaccine clinic is now 82. Additionally, if you live with an 82-year-old and are 65 or older, you might also be eligible.
Munson is only serving people who live in their service area; that service area covers all four counties in the Cadillac News service area.
On Saturday, Munson held a drive-through vaccine clinic at the hospital. Other Munson communities also had drive-through clinics recently.
"In the first week that we offered these drive-through clinics, we wanted to vaccinate 2,000 people, and we were able to exceed that goal so we were very, very pleased," said Bonnie Kruszka, vice president and chief nursing officer, of ambulatory services for Munson Healthcare during a press conference Tuesday.
Munson's drive-through clinics will continue in the weeks to come.
People who meet the age requirement (and you have to meet the requirements now; you can't register in anticipation of a birthday later this year) can call 231-935-SHOT (7468) to get registered for a clinic. The phone line is staffed seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The phone lines have been very busy, so if you don't get through right away, call back later.
You'll need to bring some form of ID to prove your age when you show up to your appointment, as well as something to show where you reside.
People need to be observed for 15 minutes after they get their vaccine dose.
With drive-through clinics, that means you'll be vaccinated through your car window, then be directed into a parking spot where observers can keep an eye on you from outside your car.
"We have observers who actually walk around and talk to the individuals in the car and they are doing that face forward," Kruszka said. "We have a really catchy slogan; 'honk for help.'"
Kruszka said that approach has been working well.
"We've had really good experiences with this approach, and everyone is pleased and happy and they read their morning paper and then they're able to leave the venue. So it's worked out well," she said.
