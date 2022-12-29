Munson Healthcare leadership recently announced the appointment of radiation oncologist David Heimburger, M.D., as the Physician Chief for Oncology in the health system. He replaces David Gordon, M.D., who retired in November.
“Dr. Heimburger has served as the Radiation Oncology Program Director for more 20 years and he and Dr. Gordon are a few of the founding visionary physicians advocating the need for a community cancer center within Munson Healthcare,” said Christine Nefcy, M.D., FAAP, chief medical officer for the health system. “That vision became a reality six years ago with the opening of Cowell Family Cancer Center.”
Heimburger is a graduate of Indiana University School of Medicine. He completed his residency in radiation oncology at the University of Michigan and post graduate work in prostate brachytherapy. He is board certificated in radiation oncology. He serves as Munson Healthcare’s physician advisor on the Michigan Radiation Oncology Quality Consortium positioning the program to meet stringent radiation oncology quality and safety measures.
Heimburger began his new role on Dec. 1.
Gordon has retired from direct oncology clinical practice at Cowell Family Cancer Center and the Cadillac Oncology Clinic but will continue his involvement in cancer research and growth projects in oncology.
“We appreciate his vision and leadership for the tremendous growth of oncology services within Munson Healthcare,” Nefcy said.
